JCPS students from 3 schools walkout protesting for abortion rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groups of students from three Jefferson County Public Schools participated in walkouts on Thursday afternoon protesting a leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe v. Wade.

JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said students at Atherton, Ballard and Manual High schools organized walkouts outside of the building during school hours on Thursday. The number of students who participated is unknown at the moment.

Students from Atherton High School reached out to WAVE News, stating the protests were organized for abortion rights in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft on Tuesday.

The drafted opinion would throw out the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortions nationwide, in favor of giving states the ability to restrict abortions.

Callahan said after the initial walkout at Atherton High School, most students returned to class as directed.

A group of students left the building without permission and were let back in by another student, JCPS confirmed. Once returning into the building, the students became disruptive and ran through the auditorium during a class.

JCPS said the students were then asked to leave the building. According to JCPS policy, once a student leaves a school building without permission, they are not allowed to come back inside.

WAVE News reached out to JCPS to confirm if any of the initial walkouts were sanctioned by school staff.

