Kroger florists begin crafting ‘Lilies for the Fillies’ for Kentucky Oaks winner

The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work...
The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work handcrafting the prize for the winning filly.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The running of the Kentucky Oaks is only one day away, and Kroger florists are hard at work handcrafting the prize for the winning filly.

The Middletown Kroger store, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, started crafting the “Lilies for the Fillies” garland for the winner of the Kentucky Oaks race on Thursday afternoon.

Kroger said the garland is 20 inches wide, 116 inches long and weighs about 20 pounds once fully completed. The garland, crafted with Stargazer lilies, represents femininity and strength, according to the store.

Florists at the Middletown Kroger have been creating the winning garland for the Kentucky Oaks since 1991.

(Story continues below)

The Middletown Kroger store, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, started crafting the "Lilies...
The Middletown Kroger store, located at 12501 Shelbyville Road, started crafting the “Lilies for the Fillies” garland for the winner of the Kentucky Oaks race on Thursday afternoon.(WAVE News)

“We’re honored to be celebrating Kroger’s contribution to these traditions with our customers and race fans,” Ann Reed, Kroger Louisville Division President said. “For over 3 decades, Kroger has handcrafted both the Lilies for the Fillies and the Garland of Roses. We’re thankful for the effort and dedication of our floral designers, our store teams, and the many race fans that come to experience the making of the garlands at our Middletown store.”

The Middletown Kroger store will begin building the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby winner starting on Friday at 2 p.m.

Customers are allowed to watch the creation of both garlands within the store before they are escorted to Churchill Downs and presented to the winners.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

