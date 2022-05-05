KSP: Suspect in Hardin County trooper-involved shooting identified

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released more information on a trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County back in April.

The incident occurred on April 16 around 1 a.m. following a traffic stop and police pursuit, KSP confirmed.

According to a release, a trooper pulled over a vehicle in Meade County and discovered the driver, 29-year-old Walter Leon Alexander Jr., from Louisville, had an active felony arrest warrant.

The trooper attempted to place Alexander under arrest, but Alexander drove away, leading to a police pursuit.

The pursuit ended as Alexander’s vehicle crashed near Radcliff. Police said Alexander left the vehicle with a firearm and began shooting in the direction of responding troopers.

Two troopers, Trooper Isaac Atwell and Trooper Dillon Spencer, exchanged gunfire with Alexander during the incident, KSP confirmed.

Alexander was struck by gunfire, and KSP said life-saving measures were performed while EMS arrived. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

On May 4, Alexander was released from the hospital and taken into custody at Hardin County Detention Center.

Police said Alexander has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

The two troopers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with KSP policies and procedures, the release states.

Spencer has been with KSP for more than two years, and Atwell has been with KSP for more than a year.

KSP is handling the ongoing investigation.

