Landmark southern Ky. drive-in theater permanently closing

The 27 Twin Drive-in will not be opening this summer. The family-run business had been open since the late 1960s.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky entertainment venue, and what many are calling a landmark, has closed.

The 27 Twin Drive-in will not be opening this summer. The family-run business had been open since the late 1960s.

For more than 50 years, the 27 Twin Drive-in was much more than simply going to see a movie.

“It was an experience. It was wholesome family fun. It’s something everyone could be a part of,” said Jennifer Mink.

But that won’t be the case this summer. The owner said she had to make the difficult decision to not open.

“The first thing that popped into my mind was shock and sadness. We had made so many good memories there,” Mink said.

Owner Brenda Roaden said she appreciates what this community has done for them during the decades the drive-in has been in operation. She did say she did not do this to make the public mad, she did it for her health.

Roaden said she worked at drive-ins since she was 15, but times have changed and while it’s been their livelihood— the combination of many factors damaged the viability of the operation.

“It just made Somerset such a special place to live. Without it, it just won’t seem as special anymore,” Roaden said.

Few drive-ins are left throughout Kentucky. According to driveinmovie.com, there’s only seven drive-ins open in the entire state.

“We had so many good memories there. I just cannot name one. Every time was a good time,” Roaden said.

The owner said she had not made any definite decisions on what the future may hold, but she will still maintain the drive-in grounds.

