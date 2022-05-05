LMPD: Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the California neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Calls came in around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on South 15th Street and West St. Catherine Street, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile boy, no age provided, who had been shot at the location.

Mitchell said the boy was sent to University Hospital and was reported in critical condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, Mitchell said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

