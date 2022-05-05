Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD: Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in California neighborhood

Calls came in around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on South 15th Street and West St....
Calls came in around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on South 15th Street and West St. Catherine Street(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the California neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Calls came in around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on South 15th Street and West St. Catherine Street, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile boy, no age provided, who had been shot at the location.

Mitchell said the boy was sent to University Hospital and was reported in critical condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, Mitchell said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain update for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain returns late today; Alert Day Friday
Patrick Wesley
Man federally charged, accused of pointing gun at Greenwood Elementary staff
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 4, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 4, 2022
The Belle of Louisville has once again taken home the 12-point Silver Antlers this year in the...
Belle of Louisville wins 2022 Great Steamboat Race
Abortion rights activists protest in Downtown Louisville just days after the leaked Supreme...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what other protections could be at risk?