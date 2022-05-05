Louisville hotels booking at pre-pandemic levels ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby week has arrived. It is visible downtown and all across the city, but especially at hotels.

Louisville Tourism found the city’s occupancy has passed pre-pandemic capacity numbers.

As of Wednesday, hotels are now at 90 percent occupancy “citywide.” That’s is six percent more than 2019, according to three-day stay hotel estimates.

In 2019, hotels were about 83 percent citywide. Last year, occupancy had an estimated city three-day average of 73%.

“As people arrive, it is obvious that the energy is there,” Martin Van Der Laan, Vice President of Operations at the Galt House said. “And that people are thrilled to be back. Even though the weather is slightly off this weekend, they are excited to be here.”

The Galt House told WAVE News they’ve been booked for months.

“The next couple of days are going to be completely full, with hours and extended operations and so forth,” Van Der Laan said.

Hotels downtown are booked and busy with tourists across the country.

”We were all in and went for it,” tourist Joyce Yeaman said. “It is all our first time. We have just been greeted with open arms.”

Yeaman came to check in The Galt House with a group of family and friends from across the country. She said her 74th birthday is on Derby Day.

“As people arrive today, we have very early arrivals,” Van Der Laan said. “Even yesterday. People are excited to be back and completely back to the Derby.”

Staff told WAVE early arrivals are a sign of people wanting to enjoy the string of events leading up to Derby Day, and all the city has to offer.

”I’m just so excited, the sightseeing of all the people, and the festivities, and the colors, and all the flowers,” a tourist from Florida heading into Hotel Distil said. “I am a horse girl so I am really excited. I have a few favorites but I am not going to say who.”

