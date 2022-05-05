Man federally charged, accused of pointing gun at Greenwood Elementary staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing federal charges after investigators say he demanded his child at gunpoint at a JCPS school, WAVE Troubleshooters learned.

The incident happened at Greenwood Elementary in March 2021, just three days after students returned to in-person instruction following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional charges against Patrick Wesley stem from an investigation conducted by the ATF, or Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Bureau. Wesley was federally charged with illegal possession of a firearm within a school zone.

Wesley, 36, was arrested after police say he entered the school and requested that staff bring his child to him within 10 minutes while pointing a gun at them. According to WAVE Troubleshooters sources, Wesley then walked around the school, attempting to enter the cafeteria while children were eating. A cafeteria employee reportedly fought him off and shut the windows as he aimed his weapon.

After he failed to get into the school, sources said Wesley tried to ram his car through the school’s back doors prior to the arrival of Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Nobody was hurt.

Wesley was arrested by LMPD and charged by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office with terroristic threatening, two counts of wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. A jury trial is scheduled for later this month in the state’s case.

If Wesley is convicted on his federal charges, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Louisville Metro Police and the ATF are handling the ongoing investigation.

Wesley’s arrest record, obtained by WAVE Troubleshooters, revealed a prior charge of domestic violence.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.