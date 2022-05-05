Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man federally charged, accused of pointing gun at Greenwood Elementary staff

Patrick Wesley
Patrick Wesley
By Natalia Martinez and Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing federal charges after investigators say he demanded his child at gunpoint at a JCPS school, WAVE Troubleshooters learned.

The incident happened at Greenwood Elementary in March 2021, just three days after students returned to in-person instruction following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional charges against Patrick Wesley stem from an investigation conducted by the ATF, or Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Bureau. Wesley was federally charged with illegal possession of a firearm within a school zone.

Wesley, 36, was arrested after police say he entered the school and requested that staff bring his child to him within 10 minutes while pointing a gun at them. According to WAVE Troubleshooters sources, Wesley then walked around the school, attempting to enter the cafeteria while children were eating. A cafeteria employee reportedly fought him off and shut the windows as he aimed his weapon.

After he failed to get into the school, sources said Wesley tried to ram his car through the school’s back doors prior to the arrival of Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Nobody was hurt.

Wesley was arrested by LMPD and charged by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office with terroristic threatening, two counts of wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. A jury trial is scheduled for later this month in the state’s case.

If Wesley is convicted on his federal charges, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Louisville Metro Police and the ATF are handling the ongoing investigation.

Wesley’s arrest record, obtained by WAVE Troubleshooters, revealed a prior charge of domestic violence.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain update for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain returns late today; Alert Day Friday
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 4, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 4, 2022
The Belle of Louisville has once again taken home the 12-point Silver Antlers this year in the...
Belle of Louisville wins 2022 Great Steamboat Race
Abortion rights activists protest in Downtown Louisville just days after the leaked Supreme...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what other protections could be at risk?