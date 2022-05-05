Man shot and killed in Portland; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.

Officers found an adult man at the location who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell confirmed.

The man’s age was not provided.

Police said all parties involved have been accounted for. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

