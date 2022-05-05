Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot and killed in Portland; police investigating

Calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.
Calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.

Officers found an adult man at the location who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell confirmed.

The man’s age was not provided.

Police said all parties involved have been accounted for. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain update for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Patrick Wesley
Man federally charged, accused of pointing gun at Greenwood Elementary staff
The Belle of Louisville has once again taken home the 12-point Silver Antlers this year in the...
Belle of Louisville wins 2022 Great Steamboat Race
Fans at the Kentucky Derby
UofL doctors emphasize COVID safety ahead of Derby
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer presented the Silver Antlers to Doty during the awards ceremony...
Belle of Louisville wins 2022 Great Steamboat Race