Pair pleads guilty in 2017 robbery, kidnapping & murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people charged in a five-year-old case during which the victim was kidnapped, robbed and murdered have entered guilty pleas and were immediately sentenced to prison.

Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas to murder (complicity), kidnapping (complicity), robbery (complicity) and tampering with evidence (complicity).

The guilty pleas from Carpenter and McKnight come in the death of Joshua Cambron, whose body was found April 22, 2017 on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest. Louisville Metro police said Carpenter and McKnight had gotten a ride from Cambron at a Walmart on Outer Loop the day before. The pair were accused of robbing Cambron with a knife and later killing him.

The body of Joshua Cambron was found April 22, 2017 on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest. On May 4, 2022, Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas in connection to his death. (Source: WAVE News Archives)

Two days after the murder was discovered, Carpenter and McKnight were arrested in Delaware County, Ohio, near Columbus, after authorities located Cambron’s SUV. Police said the SUV was covered with blood.

Court documents that were later released state McKnight told investigators Carpenter killed Cambron by slitting his throat. She also helped investigators find Cambron’s body.

Carpenter was sentenced to life without parole for 25 years. McKnight was also sentenced to 25 years in prison. She will have to serve 85% of her sentence before becoming parole eligible.

