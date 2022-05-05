Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Pair pleads guilty in 2017 robbery, kidnapping & murder

On May 4, 2022, Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas in...
On May 4, 2022, Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas in the April 21, 2017 death of Joshua Cambron.(Source: WAVE News Archives)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people charged in a five-year-old case during which the victim was kidnapped, robbed and murdered have entered guilty pleas and were immediately sentenced to prison.

Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas to murder (complicity), kidnapping (complicity), robbery (complicity) and tampering with evidence (complicity).

The guilty pleas from Carpenter and McKnight come in the death of Joshua Cambron, whose body was found April 22, 2017 on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest. Louisville Metro police said Carpenter and McKnight had gotten a ride from Cambron at a Walmart on Outer Loop the day before. The pair were accused of robbing Cambron with a knife and later killing him.

The body of Joshua Cambron was found April 22, 2017 on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial...
The body of Joshua Cambron was found April 22, 2017 on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest. On May 4, 2022, Robert Lee Carpenter, 42, and Misty McKnight, 44, each entered guilty pleas in connection to his death.(Source: WAVE News Archives)

Two days after the murder was discovered, Carpenter and McKnight were arrested in Delaware County, Ohio, near Columbus, after authorities located Cambron’s SUV. Police said the SUV was covered with blood.

Court documents that were later released state McKnight told investigators Carpenter killed Cambron by slitting his throat. She also helped investigators find Cambron’s body.

Carpenter was sentenced to life without parole for 25 years. McKnight was also sentenced to 25 years in prison. She will have to serve 85% of her sentence before becoming parole eligible.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain returns this afternoon; Alert Day Friday
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Florent Geroux, Cyberknife's jockey, is thrilled with the attention and goodwill the horse’s...
Derby contender raises awareness of innovative cancer treatment
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain returns this afternoon; Alert Day Friday
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, May 5th, 2022
Robert Antoine Harris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested May 5, 2022 for the shooting death of...
Suspect in Newburg homicide investigation arrested