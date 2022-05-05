Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/5

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Quiet so far today but rain is on the way.

Later today: Scattered showers move into the Louisville Area and Southern IN. Southern counties will have the change to stay dry longer, adding more warmth and fuel. With a warm front moving in the setup will favor stronger t-storms that could roll in from the LBL area of KY. So be weather aware south of E-town today.

Overnight: Another batch of a more widespread rain/thunder.

Friday: Early showers possible but numerous downpours and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Very heavy rainfall with some of the cells in addition to a risk for a few to contain damaging winds and hail. That could trigger some weather warnings. We will monitor this setup carefully but exact an active day.

Saturday: A general light rain is expected (more drizzle) with clouds holding tough. Temperatures will likely get stuck in the 50s much of the day with perhaps a jump to around 60 or so at the peak.

Sunday: We dry out and warm up.

More on the video update attached!

