Suspect in Newburg homicide investigation arrested

Robert Antoine Harris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested May 5, 2022 for the shooting death of...
Robert Antoine Harris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested May 5, 2022 for the shooting death of LaLand N. Hurt, 32, on May 2, 2022(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wanted in connection with a May 2 murder in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood is now in custody.

Robert Antoine Harris, 33, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Thursday morning on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Harris is charged in the shooting death of LaLand N. Hurt, 32, of Louisville. Hurt was found around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Plantus Place. He was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Harris will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

