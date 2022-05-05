Suspect in Newburg homicide investigation arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wanted in connection with a May 2 murder in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood is now in custody.

Robert Antoine Harris, 33, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Thursday morning on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Harris is charged in the shooting death of LaLand N. Hurt, 32, of Louisville. Hurt was found around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Plantus Place. He was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Harris will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

