Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Valley HS student found with gun, drugs on campus

Security was heightened at Western and Valley High Schools on Wednesday after police received a...
Security was heightened at Western and Valley High Schools on Wednesday after police received a threat. (Source: Katherine Kington, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Valley High School student is facing punishment after being found with a gun and marijuana were found in their bag on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents and families, Principal Mike Kelly said two students saw a strange bag and told a teacher, who in turn called Jefferson County Public Schools Security. A gun and marijuana were inside the bag, but Kelly said the student “never displayed the weapon or used it in a threatening manner.”

Kelly said the JCPS Student Support and Intervention Handbook will be used to determine the appropriate level of punishment for the student.

“We want to commend the students who brought this to our attention for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule,” Kelly said.

The student’s name and age were not revealed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
An ALERT DAY is in place for Oaks Day. The chance of strong to severe storms is possible...
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms Friday will impact Oaks plans
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Galt House
Louisville hotels booking at pre-pandemic levels ahead of Derby
Groups of students from three Jefferson County Public Schools participated in walkouts on...
JCPS students from 3 schools walkout protesting for abortion rights
People were happy to be at the track on the eve of Oaks and Derby.
Thurby at the Downs offers preview of Oaks, Derby
Louisville Tourism found the city’s occupancy has passed pre-pandemic capacity numbers.
Louisville hotels booking at pre-pandemic levels ahead of Derby
WAVE News obtained six different dashboard camera video clips from St. Matthews police officers...
Dashcam video depicts police response to JCPS bus accident