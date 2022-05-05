Valley HS student found with gun, drugs on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Valley High School student is facing punishment after being found with a gun and marijuana were found in their bag on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents and families, Principal Mike Kelly said two students saw a strange bag and told a teacher, who in turn called Jefferson County Public Schools Security. A gun and marijuana were inside the bag, but Kelly said the student “never displayed the weapon or used it in a threatening manner.”

Kelly said the JCPS Student Support and Intervention Handbook will be used to determine the appropriate level of punishment for the student.

“We want to commend the students who brought this to our attention for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule,” Kelly said.

The student’s name and age were not revealed.

