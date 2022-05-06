2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Oaks contenders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Lilies returned to Churchill Downs on Friday.
Crowds are expected to fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7 for the return of Louisville’s most iconic races.
The post positions and odds are below.
Kentucky Oaks
- 1 - Secret Oath
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
ODDS: 3-1
- 2 - Nostalgic
Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
ODDS: 20-1
- 3 - Hidden Connection
Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
ODDS: 22-1
- 4 - Nest
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
ODDS: 3-1
- 5 - Goddess of Fire
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
ODDS: 30-1
- 6 - Yuugiri
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
ODDS: 35-1
- 7 - Echo Zulu
Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
ODDS: 4-1
- 8 - Venti Valentine
Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
ODDS: 28-1
- 9 - Desert Dawn
Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
ODDS: 48-1
- 10 - Kathleen O.
Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
ODDS: 4-1
- 11 - Cocktail Moments
Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
ODDS: 47-1
- 12 - Candy Raid
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
ODDS: 34-1
- 13 - Shahama
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
ODDS: 16-1
- 14 - Turnerloose
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
ODDS: 57-1
