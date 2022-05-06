2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Oaks contenders

Contact Troubleshooters
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Lilies returned to Churchill Downs on Friday.

Crowds are expected to fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7 for the return of Louisville’s most iconic races.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Oaks

  • 1 - Secret Oath
    Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
    ODDS: 3-1
  • 2 - Nostalgic
    Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 3 - Hidden Connection
    Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
    ODDS: 22-1
  • 4 - Nest
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
    ODDS: 3-1
  • 5 - Goddess of Fire
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 6 - Yuugiri
    Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
    ODDS: 35-1
  • 7 - Echo Zulu
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
    ODDS: 4-1
  • 8 - Venti Valentine
    Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
    ODDS: 28-1
  • 9 - Desert Dawn
    Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
    ODDS: 48-1
  • 10 - Kathleen O.
    Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
    ODDS: 4-1
  • 11 - Cocktail Moments
    Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
    ODDS: 47-1
  • 12 - Candy Raid
    Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
    ODDS: 34-1
  • 13 - Shahama
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
    ODDS: 16-1
  • 14 - Turnerloose
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
    ODDS: 57-1

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

