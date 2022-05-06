2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Oaks contenders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Lilies returned to Churchill Downs on Friday.

Crowds are expected to fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7 for the return of Louisville’s most iconic races.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Oaks

1 - Secret Oath

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez

ODDS: 3-1



2 - Nostalgic

Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz

ODDS: 20-1



3 - Hidden Connection

Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez

ODDS: 22-1



4 - Nest

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

ODDS: 3-1



5 - Goddess of Fire

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez

ODDS: 30-1



6 - Yuugiri

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux

ODDS: 35-1



7 - Echo Zulu

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario

ODDS: 4-1



8 - Venti Valentine

Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

ODDS: 28-1



9 - Desert Dawn

Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

ODDS: 48-1



10 - Kathleen O.

Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano

ODDS: 4-1



11 - Cocktail Moments

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie

ODDS: 47-1



12 - Candy Raid

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno

ODDS: 34-1



13 - Shahama

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat

ODDS: 16-1



14 - Turnerloose

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco

ODDS: 57-1



Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.