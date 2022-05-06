Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Off-and-on downpours/thunderstorms for KY Oaks

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SEVERE RISK: Mainly along and east of I-65; damaging winds/hail/lightning/very heavy rainfall bursts
  • DERBY DAY: Clouds hold tough much of the day with temps in the 50s/60s
  • MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Sunny and warmer with highs well into the 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clusters of downpours and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day. While there will be some breaks, any thunderstorms that develop can produce torrential rainfall and perhaps even isolated strong wind gusts/small hail and lightning.

While thunder and lightning may ease the chance for rain will continue into the overnight hours gradually becoming scattered. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s.

A wet start on Saturday with a few showers/drizzle but drier air is going to help improve the setup into the afternoon with even a nice sunset possible. Temperatures will stay in the 50s until later in the afternoon.

Mainly dry Saturday night, but mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/5
Churchill Downs
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby
The rain won’t ruin the races and there are still ways you can avoid getting soaked and stay...
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby