ALERT DAY: Off-and-on downpours/thunderstorms for KY Oaks
WEATHER HEADLINES
- SEVERE RISK: Mainly along and east of I-65; damaging winds/hail/lightning/very heavy rainfall bursts
- DERBY DAY: Clouds hold tough much of the day with temps in the 50s/60s
- MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Sunny and warmer with highs well into the 70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clusters of downpours and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day. While there will be some breaks, any thunderstorms that develop can produce torrential rainfall and perhaps even isolated strong wind gusts/small hail and lightning.
While thunder and lightning may ease the chance for rain will continue into the overnight hours gradually becoming scattered. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s.
A wet start on Saturday with a few showers/drizzle but drier air is going to help improve the setup into the afternoon with even a nice sunset possible. Temperatures will stay in the 50s until later in the afternoon.
Mainly dry Saturday night, but mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.