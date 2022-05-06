ALERT DAY: Rounds of downpours for Oaks Day; some strong storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: Mainly along and east of I-65; damaging winds/hail/lightning/very heavy rainfall bursts

DERBY DAY: Clouds hold tough much of the day with temps in the 50s/60s

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs well into the 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll watch for additional showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong with a damaging wind and hail threat.

Thunderstorms will fade into just showers this evening, becoming more scattered tonight. Temperatures slide into the 50s.

The wind looks to pick up this tonight as well. Saturday begins with clouds and showers/drizzle. We’ll gradually dry out through the afternoon (if clouds clear too quickly we could see some additional showers pop). Temperatures hover in the 50s for most of the day before they climb in the afternoon.

Saturday night looks mainly dry as clouds try to decrease with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

