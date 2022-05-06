ALERT DAY: Storm threat fades tonight, drier and cooler for Derby Day

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (5/5/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Alert Day continues through 5PM ET today

DERBY: Drizzle in the morning, smaller shower chance and clouds for the afternoon

DERBY: Light showers and drizzle possible, especially early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the severe weather threat winding down today, our focus turns to the lightning threat.

Numerous storms will continue off and on this evening, with lightning becoming less of an issue after sunset. Showers will taper off to drizzle after midnight.

Derby Day on Saturday begins with clouds and drizzle early, but it looks drier closer to midday. Clouds will try to break up a bit in the afternoon, which could lead to the development of limited additional light showers as highs top out in the 60s.

Clouds will decrease Saturday night and the rain chance will fall off the map completely. This will help usher temperatures down into the 40s by Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day looks great! We’ll see a return to a partly sunny sky and highs back into the 70s.

Don’t let the weather hold you back from treating mom to a nice brunch or an afternoon out and about!

We’ll ramp up the heat next week as an early taste of summer moves in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with some potential to hit 90° in places.

We’ll start the week dry before storm chances increase mid to late week as the same area of low pressure that’s moving through now moves “backwards” toward the west, re-impacting our area.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.