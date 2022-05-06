Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Ethereal Road out of Derby 148 field

Ethereal Road - Kentucky Derby
Ethereal Road - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Oaklawn Park)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the 20 horses in the Kentucky Derby 148 field has been scratched.

Ethereal Road, who had drawn post position 20, was pulled from the field this morning.

The scratch opens a spot in the race for an alternate entry. Rich Strike joins the field and will race from the outside gate.

Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Churchill Downs)

Rich Strike is trained by Eric Reed and will go to the post with jockey Sonny Leon aboard.

The other alternate entry, Rattle N Roll, has also been officially scratched.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
An ALERT DAY is in place for Oaks Day. The chance of strong to severe storms is possible...
ALERT DAY: Rounds of downpours for Oaks Day; some strong storms possible
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Louisville is expecting plenty of rain and maybe even some strong storms during Oaks on Friday.
What happens if the weather gets rowdy at Churchill Downs
Callie Witt
Exercise riders at Churchill Downs honor Callie Witt
Wet weather is not unusual at Derby!
What happens if the weather gets rowdy at Churchill Downs
Two local leaders have made their picks for the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby.
Gov. Beshear, Mayor Fischer make Derby winner predictions