FORECAST: Showers fading to drizzle overnight, Derby looking pretty good!

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Additional showers this evening fade to drizzle after midnight
  • DERBY: Drizzle in the morning, smaller shower chance and clouds for the afternoon
  • MOTHER’S DAY: 70s and sunshine are back!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional showers and downpours moving in from the north this evening will fade after midnight, leaving us with only a drizzle chance heading into Derby morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Derby Day on Saturday begins with clouds and drizzle early, but it looks drier closer to midday. Clouds will try to break up a bit in the afternoon, which could lead to the development of very limited additional light showers as highs top out in the 60s.

Clouds will decrease Saturday night and the rain chance will fall off the map completely. This will help usher temperatures down into the 40s by Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day looks great! We’ll see a return to a partly sunny sky and highs back into the 70s.

Don’t let the weather hold you back from treating mom to a nice brunch or an afternoon out and about!

We’ll ramp up the heat next week as an early taste of summer moves in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with some potential to hit 90° in places.

We’ll start the week dry before storm chances increase mid to late week as the same area of low pressure that’s moving through now moves “backwards” toward the west, re-impacting our area.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

