Kentucky Oaks 148 preview

Nest - Kentucky Oaks
Nest - Kentucky Oaks(Coady Photography)
By Kent Taylor
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nest romped down the lane in the Ashland Stakes. The daughter of Curlin has won her last three starts, and four of her five lifetime races. She is morning line favorite in Kentucky Oaks 148.

“She just keeps getting better. I loved her Ashland. A mile and an eighth, she’s already won at, appreciate the distance, just a really classy filly,” her trainer, Todd Pletcher said. Pletcher has three entered in the race. Shahama is unbeaten in four starts in Dubai and Goddess of Fire is coming off three straight second place finishes. Pletcher has won the Oaks four times.

Kathleen O. is unbeaten, a perfect four-for-four. A $275,000 purchase, she was the first horse ever purchased by octagenerian Pat Kearney. She will come flying late.

Kearney is a frequent golfing partner of trainer Shug McGaughey.

“He’s in because he was looking for another interest at his age, you know he went through COVID, where you know, you were limited in what you could do and so you know I think it was just, it’s been fun,” McGaughey said. “He’s so enthusiastic and you know he told me from the start, he said, ‘Shug, win, lose or draw, I’m having a good time.’”

Echo Zulu is also unbeaten, a perfect five-for-five. The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner has only had one start at three, a photo finish win in the Fair Grounds Oaks.

“She will be required to run considerably faster in the Kentucky Oaks to have success but also I can’t remember, there’s been a lot of very good winners of the Fair Grounds Oaks, and I can’t remember any of them using as their first and only prep for the Kentucky Oaks,” trainer Steve Asmussen said.

Secret Oath was dominant, two wins, both by over seven lengths at Oaklawn Park, and then she took on the boys in the Arkansas Derby. She made a big move, but ended up third. She’ll break from post #1 for Hall of Fame trainer Wayne Lukas. He’s won the Oaks four times, the last in 1990.

“If it had been the Derby I’d have been sick,” Lukas said. “I don’t like the one hole in the Derby, but in the Oaks where you start, you know, in front of the grandstand there, it’s not as big of a deal. She’s not real quick from the gate anyhow, so she can save some ground. It is very doable there.”

Post time for Kentucky Oaks 148 is 5:51 p.m.

