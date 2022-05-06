Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Corrections contract employee arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

Marissa Brown, also known as Carlotta Phillips, was arrested on charges of possession of a...
Marissa Brown, also known as Carlotta Phillips, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband first and second degree and prescriptions not held in proper container.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A contract employee with Louisville Metro Corrections has been arrested after she allegedly snuck narcotics into jail for inmate distribution.

Marissa Brown, also known as Carlotta Phillips, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband first and second degree and prescriptions not held in proper container, according to a release.

Brown was listed as a contract employee who worked within food services and Metro Corrections and not a direct employee of the jail.

According to the release, detectives found information leading them to believe Brown had been smuggling drugs into the jail for the purpose for distributing among inmates.

Detectives searched Brown and found nearly 60 various pills in Brown’s possession, the release states.

The Metro Corrections Special Operations Team searched the food service area and also found several wrapped bags of gray powder suspected to be fentanyl.

An LMDC inmate was arrested and charged for the found fentanyl.

Carlos Spain was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigation is underway to determine if the fentanyl is related to Brown’s arrest, the report states.

LMDC Director Jerry Collins released a statement following the discovery of the narcotics and the two arrests, congratulating the detectives on their discovery.

“LMDC is committed to maintaining a safe environment for the inmates and staff, and will work relentlessly to eliminate dangerous narcotics,” Collins said in a release. “If anyone, employee or inmate, attempts to introduce dangerous contraband into the facility, we will make every effort to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

