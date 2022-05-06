Contact Troubleshooters
Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks 148

Secret Oath - Kentucky Oaks
Secret Oath - Kentucky Oaks(Coady Photography-Churchill Downs)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secret Oath has won the 148th Run for the Lilies.

The horse was trained by D. Wayne Lukas, owned by Briland Farm and ridden by jockey Luis Saez.

Secret Oath ran from post position 1 in Friday’s race and was listed at 4-1 odds at race time. After making a sweep on the far turn, Secret Oath led a 2-length victory at the 2022 Kentucky Oaks.

Coming in second and third place are Nest, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., and Desert Dawn, trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli.

Churchill Downs said Secret Oath completed the mile and an eighth track in 1:49.44.

This is Lukas’ fifth win at the Kentucky Oaks and ties him with Woody Stephens for most Kentucky Oaks victories, according to the race track. Lukas previously won with Blush With Pride (1982), Lucky Lucky Lucky (1984), Open Mind (1989) and Seaside Attraction (1990).

Secret Oath gives jockey Luis Saez his first Oaks win.

Friday’s Kentucky Oaks was the first race held at full capacity at Churchill Downs since 2019.

Total attendance for Friday’s event was 100,188.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Secret Oath - Win $10.80 - Place $5.60 - Show $4.60

Nest - Place $4.20 - Show $3.20

Desert Dawn - Show $15.40

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

