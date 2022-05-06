StormTALK! Weather Blog Update Oaks Edition

Rest of today: Clusters of t-storms will spin around a low pressure moving toward Evansville. Some of these t-storms could turn strong/severe so we’ll need to watch that carefully. In addition, any lightning would cause some issues at Churchill Downs so we need to monitor that each hour as well.

General showers tonight and turning breezy/cooler.

The clouds hold tough on Derby Day with pockets of drizzle. Temps will struggle through the 50s/lower 60s but still a narrow window for some late day sun.

Then we bring the summer pattern into play.

