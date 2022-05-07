FORECAST: Cloudy, cool Derby Day; Heat returns next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

DERBY OUTLOOK: Low clouds hold for much of the day (spotty light showers/drizzle possible this afternoon)

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s

NEXT WEEK: A summer pattern with hot/humid conditions and a possible tropical system approaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy, but mainly dry this afternoon as temperatures rise into the 50s and low 60s. Expect gusty winds near 25 MPH through the day.

Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Wonderful weather is in the Mother’s Day forecast. We’ll see sunnier skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds roll back in Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Next week is looking much warmer with highs in the 80s for most of the week.

