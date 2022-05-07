Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer and sunny for Mother’s Day

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool tonight as clouds clear
  • Sunny and 70s for Mother’s Day
  • Summer-like heat next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy and cool Derby Day, clouds clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop to the 40s.

We have a beautiful forecast for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds roll back in Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Mainly sunny Monday with highs in the 80s.

We’ll ramp up the heat next week as an early taste of summer moves in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with some potential to hit 90° in places.

We’ll start the week dry before storm chances increase mid to late week as the same area of low pressure that’s moving through now moves “backwards” toward the west, re-impacting our area.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

