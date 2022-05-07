Lexington police looking for suspects in weekend double-homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Lexington over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning at Green Acres Park off La Salle Road.

When police arrived, they found evidence of a car crash and two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, 49-year-old James Bost Jr, and 20-year-old Amaya Taylor Sandlfer were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other people are reported to have been injured in the shootout. One of the victims was taken to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that two more victims drove themselves to the hospital. They also have non-life-threatening injuries.

They say multiple houses and parked cars were hit by bullets during this incident.

“I thought they were fireworks because there was a lot,” said Evelyn Luna, who lives in the area. “My partner looks out the window and they’re not fireworks. Then you hear everybody panicking, running.”

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.