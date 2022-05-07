Contact Troubleshooters
Rich Strike, Derby long shot, wins Kentucky Derby 148

Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Churchill Downs)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rich Strike causes a big upset and wins the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred was trained by Eric R. Reed, owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike, starting from the outside gate, completed the track in 2.02.61. Odds for Rich Strike at the time of the race were 80-1.

On Friday morning, Rich Strike joined the field as an alternate entry after Ethereal Road scratched.

“He passed them all,” Reed said in a release. “I’m elated. I’m happy because this horse trained good enough to win. (Sonny Leon) has been on him all along as he learned the process. He taught him to go between horses. (My father) taught me who to train horses. I’m surrounded by the best. I didn’t think I could win necessarily but I knew if he got it, they’d know who he was when the race was over.”

Coming in second was Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by jockey Joel Rosario. In third was Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by jockey Flavien Prat.

The 148th Run for the Roses had a total purse of $3 million, with the winner of the Derby walking away with $1,860,000.

More than 100,000 people were in attendance at Churchill Downs for the first full-capacity Derby since 2019.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Rich Strike - Win $163.60 - Place $74.20 - Show $29.40

Epicenter- Place $7.40 - Show $5.20

Zandon - Show $5.60

The full official finishing order is listed below:

  1. Rich Strike
  2. Epicenter
  3. Zandon
  4. Simplification
  5. Mo Donegal
  6. Barber Road
  7. Tawny Port
  8. Smile Happy
  9. Tiz the Bomb
  10. Zozos
  11. Classic Causeway
  12. Taiba
  13. Crown Pride
  14. Happy Jack
  15. Messier
  16. White Abarrio
  17. Charge It
  18. Cyberknife
  19. Pioneer of Medina
  20. Summer Is Tomorrow
