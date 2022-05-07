Rich Strike, Derby long shot, wins Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rich Strike causes a big upset and wins the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred was trained by Eric R. Reed, owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike, starting from the outside gate, completed the track in 2.02.61. Odds for Rich Strike at the time of the race were 80-1.

On Friday morning, Rich Strike joined the field as an alternate entry after Ethereal Road scratched.

“He passed them all,” Reed said in a release. “I’m elated. I’m happy because this horse trained good enough to win. (Sonny Leon) has been on him all along as he learned the process. He taught him to go between horses. (My father) taught me who to train horses. I’m surrounded by the best. I didn’t think I could win necessarily but I knew if he got it, they’d know who he was when the race was over.”

Coming in second was Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by jockey Joel Rosario. In third was Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by jockey Flavien Prat.

The 148th Run for the Roses had a total purse of $3 million, with the winner of the Derby walking away with $1,860,000.

More than 100,000 people were in attendance at Churchill Downs for the first full-capacity Derby since 2019.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Rich Strike - Win $163.60 - Place $74.20 - Show $29.40

Epicenter - Place $7.40 - Show $5.20

Zandon - Show $5.60

The full official finishing order is listed below:

Rich Strike Epicenter Zandon Simplification Mo Donegal Barber Road Tawny Port Smile Happy Tiz the Bomb Zozos Classic Causeway Taiba Crown Pride Happy Jack Messier White Abarrio Charge It Cyberknife Pioneer of Medina Summer Is Tomorrow

