Rich Strike, Derby longshot, wins Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rich Strike causes a big upset and wins the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred was trained by Eric R. Reed, owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike, starting from the outside gate, completed the track in 2.02.61. Odds for Rich Strike at the time of the race were 80-1.

On Friday morning, Rich Strike joined the field as an alternate entry after Ethereal Road scratched.

Coming in second was Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by jockey Joel Rosario. In third was Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by jockey Flavien Prat.

The 148th Run for the Roses had a total purse of $3 million, with the winner of the Derby walking away with $1,860,000.

More than 100,000 people were in attendance at Churchill Downs for the first full-capacity Derby since 2019.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Rich Strike - Win $163.60 - Place $74.20 - Show $29.40

Epicenter - Place $7.40 - Show $5.20

Zandon - Show $5.60

