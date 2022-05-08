FORECAST: Summer-like heat this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heating up to 90 degrees this week

Staying dry for most of the week

Weekend storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds roll in this evening bringing us partly cloudy skies tonight and lows in the 50s.

Clouds decrease early Monday to give us mostly sunny skies. The warming trend continues with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clear skies Monday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures keep edging up for Tuesday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat is on for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as some areas reach near 90 degree highs with plenty of sunshine to help ramp up the heat.

Most of the week will stay dry with thunderstorm chances increasing for the weekend.

