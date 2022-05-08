Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating early morning homicide in west Louisville

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed early Sunday near the Russell neighborhood.

It happened around 2 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting on 26th Street and West Broadway, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and killed. There are no suspects at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

