LMPD investigating early morning homicide in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed early Sunday near the Russell neighborhood.

It happened around 2 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting on 26th Street and West Broadway, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and killed. There are no suspects at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

