Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD officers taken to hospital after early morning crash

The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were involved in a collision with another driver at an intersection in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood early Sunday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Bellevue Avenue at Camden Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation revealed two officers in an unmarked LMPD car were driving east on Camden Ave., when another car traveling north on Bellevue Ave failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the officers’ car.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital and were not severely injured. No one inside the car that struck them was injured, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
FORECAST: A sunny, warm, and beautiful Mother’s Day on the way
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Louisville Zoo Celebrates Mother’s Day with Baby Boom
0508_LouisvilleZoo_WAVE
A 22-year-old man convicted of killing two young men execution-style in 2019 will spend the...
Man sentenced to life in prison for execution style double murders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
FORECAST: A sunny, warm, and beautiful Mother’s Day on the way
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 8th, 2022