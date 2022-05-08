LMPD officers taken to hospital after early morning crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were involved in a collision with another driver at an intersection in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood early Sunday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Bellevue Avenue at Camden Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation revealed two officers in an unmarked LMPD car were driving east on Camden Ave., when another car traveling north on Bellevue Ave failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the officers’ car.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital and were not severely injured. No one inside the car that struck them was injured, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

