Motorcycle riders injured in St. Denis neighborhood crash; police investigating

Louisiana State Police say a Slidell man was killed Friday night following a motorcycle crash.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were called to an injury accident at the intersection of Terry Road and Cane Run Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Early investigation revealed the operator and passenger of a motorcycle were thrown off after crashing with an SUV at the intersection.

The two individuals were taken to University Hospital. One person is listed in critical condition, Mitchell said.

No other information was provided on the two individuals. Police said there were no other injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

