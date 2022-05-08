Norton Children’s launches new Zoo Babies program with Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Louisville Zoo celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, offering all mothers free admission.

One of the Zoo’s harbor seals, Tonie, recently gave birth to her first pup on her birthday Friday. The Zoo also announced the pregnancies’ of giraffe Kianga and zebra Azizi.

“All Zoo births are exciting, especially when we welcome our first-ever harbor seal pup,” Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney said. “We are also excited to announce two additional expectant animal ambassadors, giraffe Kianga and zebra Azizi. We can’t wait for our community to watch their journeys and greet these new arrivals.”

Tonie and her pup are doing well and will remain off the exhibit for several weeks while the two bond. Guests can follow their journey together live on the Zoo’s seal cam.

The Zoo is asking the public to help choose one of the three possible names for the seal pup. Since her parents are named Oscar and Tonie, the Zoo has narrowed the name options to Emmy, Grammy and Nobel.

If anyone would like to donate to help name the pup, clip or tap here.

Presented by Norton Children’s, the Zoo launched their new Zoo Babies program, spotlighting animals like Tonie, her pup and the impending giraffe and zebra births, the release said.

“At Norton Children’s, we are used to being a part of growing families, so this is a joy for us to support a program that celebrates families of any kind,” Renee Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Norton Healthcare said.

To learn more about the program, click or tap here.

