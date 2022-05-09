Contact Troubleshooters
16-year-olds charged with murder after teen killed on Thanksgiving Day

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers are facing murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Shawnee on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

The identities of the 16-year-old suspects have not been revealed because they are minors, but according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis, they are each charged with complicity to murder, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a defaced firearm.

Cortez Duncan Jr., 15, was shot several times and ultimately died at University Hospital after officers found him around 2:30 a.m. on Hecks Lane on Nov. 25.

LMPD reported at the time that a second 15-year-old victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was also shot on Hecks Lane and police found him nearby on Dearborn Avenue. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Information about his current condition has not been released.

The case is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

