Doctors seeing increase in COVID cases following Derby activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More COVID cases in Louisville over the past week are being noticed by health officials due in part to travelers coming into the city.

Norton Healthcare doctors said they have seen more people come into the doctor’s office with COVID cases compared to the past week, according to internal medicine physician Dr. Monalisa Tailor.

Tailor said with people gathering in large crowds, including for outdoor events, has led to more people becoming infected.

”So as we’ve all gone to our fun event and we’ve been to Derby, or Thurby, or Champions Day, all of our festival events, I think we are going to continue to see an increase in the number of covid cases around the community,” Tailor said.

Officials said there are more traces of COVID-19 within waste water in Louisville over the past week.

While Tailor said most people are not getting sick enough to go to the hospital, residents over 50 are urged to get their booster if they haven’t already. People should also see a doctor if contracting a fever that doesn’t go away or if having difficulty breathing.

