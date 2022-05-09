Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Doctors seeing increase in COVID cases following Derby activities

More COVID cases in Louisville over the past week are being noticed by health officials due in...
More COVID cases in Louisville over the past week are being noticed by health officials due in part to travelers coming into the city.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More COVID cases in Louisville over the past week are being noticed by health officials due in part to travelers coming into the city.

Norton Healthcare doctors said they have seen more people come into the doctor’s office with COVID cases compared to the past week, according to internal medicine physician Dr. Monalisa Tailor.

Tailor said with people gathering in large crowds, including for outdoor events, has led to more people becoming infected.

”So as we’ve all gone to our fun event and we’ve been to Derby, or Thurby, or Champions Day, all of our festival events, I think we are going to continue to see an increase in the number of covid cases around the community,” Tailor said.

Officials said there are more traces of COVID-19 within waste water in Louisville over the past week.

While Tailor said most people are not getting sick enough to go to the hospital, residents over 50 are urged to get their booster if they haven’t already. People should also see a doctor if contracting a fever that doesn’t go away or if having difficulty breathing.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Most of the week is looking dry and warm.
FORECAST: It’s gettin’ hot in here
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Florent Geroux, Cyberknife's jockey, is thrilled with the attention and goodwill the horse’s...
Derby contender raises awareness of innovative cancer treatment
Florent Geroux, Cyberknife's jockey, is thrilled with the attention and goodwill the horse’s...
Derby contender raises awareness of innovative cancer treatment
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing
Fans at the Kentucky Derby
UofL doctors emphasize COVID safety ahead of Derby