FORECAST: Above-average highs this week

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RECORD HIGHS: Possible mid/late week in Louisville with highs in the 88° to 90° range.
  • MAINLY DRY: Small rain chance in the afternoon Wednesday; better chances hold off until the weekend
  • LOOKING AHEAD: Next week looks stormier to start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds roll in from the west around midday and stick around into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and highs in the 80s.

Mainly clear and mild Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

The rest of the workweek looks quite warm with highs well into the 80s; we’ll get close to record highs a few times this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast this weekend courtesy of the same low-pressure that kept rain and clouds in the forecast for Oaks and Derby days.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

