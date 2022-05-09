FORECAST: It’s Gettin’ Hot In Here

WEATHER HEADLINES

Close to record highs later this week

Minor midweek rain chance

Scattered storms for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re mostly clear and mild overnight tonight as a warm front pushes northeastward through WAVE Country. Expect lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

The heat kicks into high gear on Tuesday as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll keep it mostly sunny and dry during the day.

Tuesday night looks dry with one caveat: A large band of storms near the Great Lakes may try to send a surge of cooler air in our direction, potentially sparking a rogue shower or two by Wednesday morning.

For now we’ll keep the rain chance very low. We’ll continue to monitor a small storm chance on Wednesday thanks to the remnants of storms from the north trying to breach into our area, but most areas should stay dry.

We’ll flirt with record highs on Wednesday as we near 90 degrees!

Temperatures all week will be near record warmth thanks to the blocking pattern that we have with southerly winds and mainly dry conditions.

There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the upcoming weekend.

