Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Jeffersonville man arrested, accused of stealing NAPD cruiser from officer’s home

A New Albany Police cruiser was stolen from an officer's home in Harrison County on May 9,...
A New Albany Police cruiser was stolen from an officer's home in Harrison County on May 9, according to Chief Todd Bailey.(MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a New Albany Police Department cruiser, with ammunition and two guns inside, from the home of an officer early Monday morning.

The suspect, Aaron Higgins, 27, is being held at the Harrison County Jail and has been charged with vehicle theft, according to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith. He said it is likely Higgins could face further charges.

Smith said the car, a marked 2021 Dodge Charger, was reported stolen at 4:15 a.m. from Fairview Church Road. An AR-15, a .308-caliber rifle, a tactical vest, and other police gear were inside when it was stolen; the officer was about to leave for work when he saw the cruiser was gone.

The cruiser was later found by Indiana Conservation Officer Dennis Talley on Baylor Road in Milltown, which is in Crawford County, Smith confirmed. Members of the Southern Regional SWAT team caught Higgins on East Hardinsburg Road in Marengo.

Investigators from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are now looking into how the cruiser was taken.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Most of the week is looking dry and warm.
FORECAST: Above-average highs this week
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
16-year-olds charged with murder after teen killed on Thanksgiving Day
K9 Tara part of major pot bust in Steele
Steele’s K9 helps make massive pot bust
Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; 2nd candidate’s address also questioned
Jacob Small, 22. Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Ky. man accused of shooting his mom on Mother’s Day over Xbox controller