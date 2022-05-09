Jeffersonville man arrested, accused of stealing NAPD cruiser from officer’s home

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a New Albany Police Department cruiser, with ammunition and two guns inside, from the home of an officer early Monday morning.

The suspect, Aaron Higgins, 27, is being held at the Harrison County Jail and has been charged with vehicle theft, according to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith. He said it is likely Higgins could face further charges.

Smith said the car, a marked 2021 Dodge Charger, was reported stolen at 4:15 a.m. from Fairview Church Road. An AR-15, a .308-caliber rifle, a tactical vest, and other police gear were inside when it was stolen; the officer was about to leave for work when he saw the cruiser was gone.

The cruiser was later found by Indiana Conservation Officer Dennis Talley on Baylor Road in Milltown, which is in Crawford County, Smith confirmed. Members of the Southern Regional SWAT team caught Higgins on East Hardinsburg Road in Marengo.

Investigators from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are now looking into how the cruiser was taken.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.