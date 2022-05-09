Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Water announces detour changes for Frankfort Avenue

Road closed sign
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers heading east on Frankfort Avenue will be dealing with minor detour changes as Louisville Water installs a new water main.

Louisville Water originally announced work on the new water main in August 2021 as part of the Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project.

On Monday, the company announced changes have been made to the detour with the help of the state transportation cabinet to make the detour route safer.

The new change has drivers heading east on Frankfort Avenue to detour onto Stilz Avenue, then turning onto Lexington Road and Cannons Lane before returning onto Frankfort.

Frankfort Avenue will be reduced to one westbound lane between Sacred Heart Lane and Hillcrest Avenue, and Reservoir and Pennsylvania Avenues will be closed at Frankfort Avenue.

Louisville Water said drivers coming from the Crescent Hill Reservoir, Mary T. Meagher Pool, and the Crescent Hill Golf Course, will have access from Brownsboro Road.

Once the project is completed, Louisville Water said the newer, larger pipes will provide additional supply lines and more flexibility to move and reroute water to customers, ensuring reliable service and continued delivery.

