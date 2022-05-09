Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood identified by officials

Calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.
Calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified.

Martin Silver, from Louisville, died after being shot in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the location and found Silver dead at the scene.

Police confirmed all parties were accounted for in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Most of the week is looking dry and warm.
FORECAST: It’s gettin’ hot in here
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Road closed sign
Louisville Water announces detour changes for Frankfort Avenue
The disqualified candidate admitted during a court hearing that she has not lived in the...
Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; 2nd candidate’s address also questioned
Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; 2nd candidate’s address also questioned
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s primary election is particularly...
Kentucky Primary Election: How and when to cast your ballot