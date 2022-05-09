Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified.

Martin Silver, from Louisville, died after being shot in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the location and found Silver dead at the scene.

Police confirmed all parties were accounted for in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

