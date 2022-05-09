Man taken to hospital after shooting at Elizabethtown hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday at a Days Inn hotel in Elizabethtown.

It happened around 5 p.m. when officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street, EPD spokesman Chris Denham said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

