Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting at Elizabethtown hotel

Elizabethtown police officers were called to respond to 2010 North Mulberry Street on a report...
Elizabethtown police officers were called to respond to 2010 North Mulberry Street on a report of a shooting.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday at a Days Inn hotel in Elizabethtown.

It happened around 5 p.m. when officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street, EPD spokesman Chris Denham said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Most of the week is looking dry and warm.
FORECAST: It’s gettin’ hot in here
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby
Trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike addresses post-race controversy
Surveillance video showed an employee binding the girl’s hands with tape during nap time.
Parents share warning video after child’s hands bound with tape at Louisville day care
Human remains were discovered in 19 unmarked graves at the site of the proposed Ford Battery...
Remains of 19 people found on land intended for Ford battery plant
Calls came in around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.
Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood identified by officials