Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; 2nd candidate’s address also questioned

The disqualified candidate admitted during a court hearing that she has not lived in the district boundaries for one year prior to the election.
By Charles Gazaway and Sean Baute
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of three Democratic candidates running for Louisville Metro Council’s District 1 seat has been disqualified and a decision is looming about the eligibility of another candidate in the race.

In a ruling issued May 4, Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens declared Ameerah Granger to be ineligible to run for the District 1 seat.

During oral arguments held the day before, Granger admitted that she has not lived in the district boundaries for one year prior to the election. Granger said she moved into a home in the district in the 3800 block of Greenwood Ave. sometime after Dec. 28, 2021.

As a result of the ruling, any votes cast for Granger will not be counted.

Questions have been raised about the eligibility requirement of a second candidate in the race, Tammy Hawkins. Kathleen Parks, the third candidate, said the mailing address listed by Hawkins as her home address is a daycare center.

Parks’ supporters gathered on Monday in front of the daycare center on South 28th Street. They claimed Hawkins changed her mailing address on her candidate filing to the South 28th Street address from a residential address on Lake Dreamwood Road in March, which they say would be illegal.

”We appreciate her running for office, but let’s do it fair and let’s do it honest,” Wanda McIntyre, the pastor at King Solomon Baptist Church, said. “This is about honesty. This is about letting public people know the truth.”

However, Hawkins’ advisor and longtime Metro Councilmember Denise Bentley said Monday not only does Hawkins live in District 1, Parks’ camp is making up a narrative to clear a path to a Metro Council seat.

“I think it’s unfortunate that candidates are out here attacking other candidates to get themselves a leg up in the race,” Bentley said. “I suggest that candidates run their race, connect with the voters, and let the voters decide on May 17. Ms. Hawkins has been a resident of her Lake Dreamwood address for much longer than the year required by statute. She’s never changed her filing document.”

In a filed report to the Jefferson County Board of Elections provided by Bentley, Hawkins’s home address is listed as Lake Dreamwood Road which is in District 1.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

