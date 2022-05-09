Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; Second candidate being questioned about address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of three candidates running for Louisville Metro Council’s District 1 seat has been disqualified and a decision is looming about the eligibility of another candidate in the race.

In a ruling issued May 4, Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens declared Ameerah Granger to be ineligible to run for the District 1 seat.

During oral arguments held the day before, Granger admitted that she has not lived in the district boundaries for one year prior to the election. Granger said she moved into a home in the district in the 3800 block of Greenwood Ave. sometime after December 28, 2021.

As a result of the ruling, any votes cast for Granger will not be counted.

Questions have been raised about the eligibility requirement of a second candidate in the race, Tammy Hawkins. Kathleen Parks, the third candidate, says the address listed by Hawkins as her home address is a daycare center.

