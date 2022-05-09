Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; Second candidate being questioned about address

Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.(Source: Louisville Metro Government)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of three candidates running for Louisville Metro Council’s District 1 seat has been disqualified and a decision is looming about the eligibility of another candidate in the race.

In a ruling issued May 4, Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens declared Ameerah Granger to be ineligible to run for the District 1 seat.

During oral arguments held the day before, Granger admitted that she has not lived in the district boundaries for one year prior to the election. Granger said she moved into a home in the district in the 3800 block of Greenwood Ave. sometime after December 28, 2021.

As a result of the ruling, any votes cast for Granger will not be counted.

Questions have been raised about the eligibility requirement of a second candidate in the race, Tammy Hawkins. Kathleen Parks, the third candidate, says the address listed by Hawkins as her home address is a daycare center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Most of the week is looking dry and warm.
FORECAST: Above-average highs this week
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Abortion rights activists protest in Downtown Louisville just days after the leaked Supreme...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what other protections could be at risk?
Pro-choice protestors turned out in Downtown Louisville Wednesday afternoon, marching in...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what other protections could be at risk?
A big race affecting a large portion of Southern Indiana was the republican battle for US...
Indiana primary elections conclude with new Republican congressional candidate
David Nicholson announced his bid for mayor at Colonial Gardens in September 2021.
Nicholson endorsed by dozens of elected officials, unions in Louisville mayoral election