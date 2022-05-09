New Albany Police cruiser stolen with guns, ammunition inside found in Harrison County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A marked 2021 Dodge Charger, loaded with ammunition and two firearms, was stolen early Monday morning from the home of a Harrison County police officer and found several hours later.

The car was reported stolen from Fairview Church Road around 4:30 a.m., according to Chief Todd Bailey. It had an AR-15 rifle, a.308 caliber rifle, a tactical vest, ammunition, and other police equipment inside when it was taken, and the officer was reportedly getting ready to go to work when he noticed that the cruiser was missing.

Nothing about the car’s contents or current condition has been released by investigators.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation and is looking into how the cruiser was stolen, Bailey said.

This story will be updated.

