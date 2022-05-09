Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Remains of 19 people found on land intended for Ford battery plant

Human remains were discovered in 19 unmarked graves at the site of the proposed Ford Battery...
Human remains were discovered in 19 unmarked graves at the site of the proposed Ford Battery Plant in Hardin County, a spokesperson for the US Army Corps of Engineers said.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains were found in 19 unmarked burial places at the planned Ford Battery Plant site in Hardin County, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman confirmed to WAVE.

Katie Newton, the public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office, said “nineteen unmarked burials were identified as a result of the additional archaeological field work completed in March 2022.”

Newton said a previous burial relocation took place in 2003 in what would ultimately be the Blue Oval SK Battery Park; however, the Corps played no part in that move.

The Corps is currently working with the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office, as well as assumed family members, to determine where to relocate the unmarked cemetery. Newton said the cemetery must be moved in compliance with Kentucky law.

The Corps’ DA Permit decision on the Ford battery factory is not likely to be delayed by the cemetery relocation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Most of the week is looking dry and warm.
FORECAST: It’s gettin’ hot in here
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; 2nd candidate’s address also questioned
Kentucky Derby weekend typically generates $400 million in revenue each year.
Kentucky Derby 148 brings millions of dollars into Louisville, city estimates
Louisville Zoo Celebrates Mother’s Day with Baby Boom
Norton Children’s launches new Zoo Babies program with Louisville Zoo
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
LMPD officers taken to hospital after early morning crash