Team KY Eviction Relief Fund extended to aid Louisville tenants, landlords

The Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund will continue to help tenants and landlords in Jefferson County starting Monday, May 9.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tenants and landlords in Jefferson County will be able to apply for rental assistance through Team Kentucky beginning on Monday, May 9, as a result of the continuation of assistance from the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

Those who were unable to pay their rent during the pandemic will receive assistance from the Kentucky fund.

The City of Louisville used up all of the funding available after receiving more than $54 million from Team Kentucky and an extra $41 million directly from the United States Treasury to assist tenants and landlords in need of aid. Of the extension from the state, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said, “This continuation of aid for the residents of Louisville/Jefferson County is duly needed, and this assistance is critical to providing housing stability to families who are working to recover from the pandemic.”

Stopmyeviction.org and the Team Kentucky website provide a complete list of guidelines, as well as an application for rental assistance, for both tenants and landlords

“Once again, we are showing that Team Kentucky spirit by partnering with leaders in Louisville to continue to help Kentuckians negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By adding Jefferson County to our program, we are helping to ensure those in need, whether they have had a loss of income due to a family member’s death or have continued medical hardships, have access to rental assistance.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

