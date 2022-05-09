Trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike addresses post-race controversy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Churchill Downs outrider is facing criticism for his actions after the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Pictures and videos circulating online show the moments where Derby winner Rich Strike bit outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi is seen physically responding to Rich Strike.

Rich Strike’s trainer, Eric Reed, was on NBC’s TODAY on Monday morning. He explained that an outrider’s job is to calm the horse down for post-race interviews.

Reed said Rich Strike bit Blasi and the pony because he was still in “race-mode.”

“When he saw that pony coming his way, he thought he had another horse to beat,” Reed explained. “And he was trying to run by it.”

Reed went on to praise Blasi’s reaction.

“That man saved my horse from injury because had he got up in the air and lost my rider, he could have gotten loose,” Reed explained. “I’m sorry for the injuries [Blasi] sustained.”

Outspoken animal rights organization, PETA, is one of critics of the situation.

PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo released the following statement:

“Whipping horses in a race is abuse and should be eliminated, but punishing a horse who was in a frenzy as the crowd roared is inexcusably cruel. PETA will be filing a complaint about the outrider Greg Blasi, who appeared to hit Rich Strike. Blasi should have let go of the horse until he calmed down, and the lead pony should have had protective gear. Stewards must also question whether Blasi was angry that Derby favorite Epicenter didn’t win, as his brother Scott Blasi works for Epicenter’s trainer, Steve Asmussen. PETA’s 2013 investigation of Asmussen revealed Scott’s frequent outbursts, and last year, Scott was fined and suspended for a “physical altercation.” The Blasi family apparently needs better self-control.”

Churchill Downs has not responded to WAVE News request for a statement or interview at this time.

