UK star Chris Rodriguez charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has been charged with DUI.

According to UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, Rodriguez was arrested Sunday morning at 3:15 on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

Monroe says Rodriguez drew the attention of officers because he was operating his vehicle with no operational tail lights.

The arrest citation says Rodriguez had slurred speech and there was “an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from within the vehicle.”

We have reached out to UK Athletics for a statement, but have not heard back.

