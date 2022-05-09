Winner of Rodes for Him and for Her Derby Contest revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Viewers got another chance to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel wore for the first Saturday in May as part of WAVE’s annual Derby Dress Contest, sponsored by Rodes for Him and for Her.

After hundreds of votes were counted, the winning outfit was the bright pink dress and hat for Shannon with John’s light blue shirt, navy tie and gray blazer.

Everyone who voted online was entered into a contest to win a $1000 gift certificate to Rodes for Him and for Her.

Michele Evans was the winning viewer. Congratulations Michele!

