Woman wakes up to stranger’s dog sleeping in her bed

By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Imagine waking up in the morning and snuggling your dog, only to open your eyes and realize that the dog you are laying next to isn’t yours. That’s exactly what happened to one Polk County, Tennessee, woman whose story has since gone viral.

Julie Thornton Johnson says it’s normal for one of her three dogs to sleep in her bed. But one morning, as daylight creeped in, she awoke to find someone else’s dog snuggling up with her, WGCL reported.

Johnson said she had no idea how the dog got into her house, so she posted a picture of the pup to social media asking around.

The story caught the attention of the dog’s owner, Cris Hawkins, who lives a few houses down. Hawkins reached out to Johnson explaining that the dog, whose name is Nala, must have slipped her collar in the middle of the night and ran down the street, somehow making it into Johnson’s house and, eventually, her bed.

Both Hawkins and Johnson seemed amused by the situation, noting how comfortable Nala looked.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

