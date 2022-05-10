Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

17-year-old charged with murder of man killed in Louisville shooting

Because he is a minor, the identity of the suspect in a Catalpa Street homicide was not released.
Because he is a minor, the identity of the suspect in a Catalpa Street homicide was not released.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of a man shot and killed in Parkland in late April.

Because he is a minor, the suspect’s identity was not released, but Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said he faces charges of complicity to murder and robbery.

Ruoff said the shooting happened on April 20 on Catalpa Street in Parkland, near the north end of Park Duvalle, around 11 a.m. Denim Miller, the 19-year-old victim, was rushed to the hospital and died the next day, according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information about this case who wants to remain anonymous may do so by calling (502) 574-LMPD or using an online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Summer-like warmth continues
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Kentucky Bourbon Festival ticket holders will also have access to over 30 unique bourbon-themed...
Kentucky Bourbon Festival returns to Bardstown in September
Chance Guthrie is accused of killing 14-year-old Darrin Thiele in April 2021.
Accused 14-year-old killer to remain on home incarceration, judge decides
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
Louisville to hold first ever festival focused on mental health
Juneteenth
Black Complex Louisville holds press conference to discuss Juneteenth Festival