17-year-old charged with murder of man killed in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of a man shot and killed in Parkland in late April.

Because he is a minor, the suspect’s identity was not released, but Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said he faces charges of complicity to murder and robbery.

Ruoff said the shooting happened on April 20 on Catalpa Street in Parkland, near the north end of Park Duvalle, around 11 a.m. Denim Miller, the 19-year-old victim, was rushed to the hospital and died the next day, according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information about this case who wants to remain anonymous may do so by calling (502) 574-LMPD or using an online crime tip portal.

